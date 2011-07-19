Production Credits For Jay-Z And Kanye West’s “Watch The Throne” Revealed

Watch The Throne Production Credits

As anticipation for the project continues to grow, the production credits for Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne album have been revealed.

As previously reported the collaboration album is due in stores August 1 and features Frank Ocean, Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Mr. Hudson.

Now the producers for the project have been revealed and features Swizz Beatz ,The Neptunes, Q-Tip and Lex Luger.

Singer Seal and rapper Kid Cudi are also mentioned several times as vocals on the album.

Check out the production credits for Watch The Throne below.

“No Church in the Wild” feat. Frank Ocean

(K. West, S. Carter, C. Njapa, M. Dean, F. Ocean, G. Wright, J. Loudermilk, P. Manzanera. J. Brown, J. Roach)

Please Gimme My Publishing|EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI)/EMI April Music, Inc.|Carter Boys Music (ASCAP)/Papa George Music (BMI)/EMI Blackwood Music (BMI)/Bug Music|Heavens Research (BMI)/Blue Mountain Music Ltd. o/b/o Catherine’s Peak Music (BMI)/Universal Songs of PolyGram International, Inc./Universal Cedarwood Publishing (BMI)/Universal Music-MGB Songs (ASCAP)/Dynatone Publishing Co. (BMI)/Intersong-USA (ASCAP)

Produced by Kanye West for Very Good Beats/Hip Hop since 1978 and 88-Keys for Keys Open Doors, LLC

“Lift Off” feat. Beyoncé

(K. West, S. Carter, J. Bhasker, M. Dean, S. Samuel)

Please Gimme My Publishing|EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI)/EMI April Music, Inc./Carter Boys Music (ASCAP)/Way Above Music (BMI)|Sony ATV Songs LLC (BMI)/Papa George Music (BMI)/SPZ Music Inc. (BMI)

Produced by Kanye West for Very Good Beats/Hip Hop since 1978, Jeff Bhasker, and Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions

Additional Production by Q Tip and Don Jazzy

Recorded by Noah Goldstein at Barford Estate, Sydney, AU

Additional programming by LMFAO, Anthony Kilhoffer and Hit-Boy for Very Good Beats

Mixed by Noah Goldstein, Mike Dean, LMFAO and Anthony Kilhoffer at (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

Additional vocals: Seal, Mr Hudson, Don Jazzy, Bankulli and Ricardo Louis

Beyoncé appears courtesy of Columbia Records

Seal appears courtesy of Warner Bros. Records

[NFP: Kanye West, Shawn Carter, Jeff Bhasker, Mike Dean, Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel]

“Niggas in Paris”

(K. West, S. Carter, C. Hollis, M. Dean, W. A. Donaldson)

Please Gimme My Publishing|EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI)/EMI April Music, Inc.|Carter Boys Music (ASCAP)/Hit-Boy Music/U Can’t Teach Bein the shhh/Songs of Universal (BMI)/Papa George Music (BMI)/Unichappell Music, Inc. (BMI)

Produced by Hit-Boy for Hit-Boy Music Inc./Very Good Beats and Kanye West for Very Good Beats/Hip Hop since 1978

Co-Produced by Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions

Additional Production by Anthony Kilhoffer

Recorded by Noah Goldstein at Le Meurice, Paris, France

Mixed by Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions and Anthony Kilhoffer at (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

[NFP: Kanye West, Shawn Carter, Chauncey Hollis, Mike Dean, W. A. Donaldson]

“Otis” feat. Otis Redding

(K. West, S. Carter, H. Woods, J. Campbell, R. Connelly, K. Robinson, R. Hammond, J. Brown, J. Roach)

Please Gimme My Publishing|EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI)/EMI April Music, Inc.|Carter Boys Music (ASCAP)/EMI Robbins Catalog Inc. (ASCAP)/BMG Gold Songs/Hot Buttermilk Music, Inc. (ASCAP)/BMG Platinum Songs/First Priority Music (BMI)/Tufamerica Inc. d/b/a Swing Beat Songs (BMI)/Dynatone Publishing Co. (BMI)/Intersong-USA, Inc. (ASCAP)

Produced by Kanye West for Very Good Beats/Hip Hop since 1978

Recorded by Noah Goldstein at (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

Mixed by Anthony Kilhoffer at (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

[NFP: Kanye West, Shawn Carter, Harry Woods, Jimmy Campbell, Reg Connelly, Kirk Robinson, Roy Hammond, James Brown, Joseph Roach]

“Gotta Have It”

(K. West, S. Carter, P. Williams, J. Brown, J. Roach, F. Wesley, T. Pinckney)

Please Gimme My Publishing|EMI Blackwood Music, Inc. (BMI)/EMI April Music, Inc./Carter Boys Music (ASCAP)/More Water From Nazareth Publishing, Inc./EMI April Music, Inc. (ASCAP)/Dynatone Publishing Co. (BMI)/Intersong-USA, Inc. (ASCAP)/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Music Inc./Donna Dijon Music Publications/Unichappell Music, Inc. (BMI)

Produced by The Neptunes

Co-Produced by Kanye West for Very Good Beats/Hip Hop since 1978

Recorded by Noah Goldstein at Tribeca Grand Hotel, NYC and (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

Mixed by Noah Goldstein and Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions at (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

Additional vocals: Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi appears courtesy of Universal Motown Records

[NFP: Kanye West, Shawn Carter, Pharrell Williams, James Brown, Joseph Roach, Tony Pinckney, Fred Wesley]

“New Day”

(K. West, S. Carter, R. Diggs, M. Dean, L. Bricusse, A. Newley)

Please Gimme My Publishing|EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI)/EMI April Music, Inc.|Carter Boys Music (ASCAP)/Ramecca Music|Universal Music-Careers Publishing (BMI)/Papa George Music (BMI)/Richmond Organization o/b/o Musical Comedy Productions (BMI)

Produced by The RZA, Kanye West for Very Good Beats/Hip Hop since 1978 and Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions

Additional production by Ken Lewis

Recorded by Noah Goldstein at Le Meurice, Paris, France and Tribeca Grand, NYC

Mixed by Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions at (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

Additional creative input: DJ Magnum

[NFP: Kanye West, Shawn Carter, Robert Diggs, Mike Dean, Leslie Bricusse, Anthony Newley]

“That’s My Beyotch”

(K. West, S. Carter, K. Fareed, J. Vernon, J. Brown, B. Byrd, R. Lenhoff, J. Lordan)

Please Gimme My Publishing|EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI)/EMI April Music, Inc.|Carter Boys Music (ASCAP)/Universal Music-Z Tunes (ASCAP)/April Base Publishing|Chrysalis Music (ASCAP)/Crited Music, Inc. (BMI). All rights administed by Unichappell Music, Inc. (BMI)/Regent Music Corp. (BMI)

Produced by Q-Tip and Kanye West for Very Good Beats/Hip Hop since 1978

Additional Production by Jeff Bhasker

Recorded by Andrew Dawson, Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions and Anthony Kilhoffer at Avex Recording Studio, Honolulu, HI

Assisted by Gaylord Holomalia and Christian Mochizuki

Mixed by Q-Tip and Blair Wells at MSR Studios, NYC

Assistant Engineer: Chris Soper

Additional vocals: Ely Jackson, Connie Mitchell and Justin Vernon

Justin Vernon appears courtesy of Jagjaguwar Records

[NFP: Kanye West, Shawn Carter, Kamaal Fareed, Justin Vernon, James Brown, Bobby Byrd, Ronald Lenhoff, Jeremiah Lordan]

“Who Gon Stop Me”

(K. West, S. Carter, S. Joseph, M. Dean, J. Kierkegaard)

Please Gimme My Publishing|EMI Blackwood Music, Inc. (BMI)/EMI April Music, Inc.|Carter Boys Music (ASCAP)/Sham Joseph Publishing Designee (BMI)/Papa George Music (BMI)/Sony/ATV Music Publishing (UK) Ltd. (PRS)

Produced by Sham “Sak Pase” Joseph and Kanye West for Very Good Beats/Hip Hop since 1978

Additional Production by Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions

Recorded by Noah Goldstein at (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

Mixed by Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions at (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

Additional vocals: Mr Hudson

[NFP: Kanye West, Shawn Carter, Shama E. Joseph, Mike Dean, Joshua Kierkegaard]

“Murder to Excellence”

(K. West, S. Carter, K. Dean, L. Griffin Jr., S. Mescudi, Q. Jones, H. Mason Jr., J. Rosenbaum, C. Semenya, B. Summers, M. Modorcea, G. Modorcea)

Please Gimme My Publishing|EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI)/EMI April Music, Inc./Carter Boys Music (ASCAP)/Swizz Beats|Universal Tunes, a division of Songs of Universal (SESAC)/Vohndee’s Soul Music Publishing (ASCAP)/Papa George Music (BMI)/ Elsie’s Baby Boy|Kobalt Songs Music Publishing (ASCAP)/Universal Music Corp. o/b/o Warner Olive Music LLC (ASCAP)/Songs of Universal, Inc. o/b/o Warner-Barham Music LLC (BMI)/Imagem Sounds (ASCAP)

Produced by Swizz Beatz and S1 for Soul Kontrollaz Productions/Very Good Beats

Recorded by Noah Goldstein at Real World Studios, Wiltshire, UK

Assisted by Mat Arnold

Mixed by Anthony Kilhoffer at (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

Additional vocals: Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi appears courtesy of Universal Motown Records

[NFP: Kanye West, Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Larry D. Griffin Jr., Scott Mescudi, Quincy Jones, Harvey Mason Jr. Joel Rosenbaum, Caiphus Semenya, Bill Summers, Mihaela Modorcea, Gabriela Modorcea]

“Welcome to the Jungle”

(K. West, S. Carter, K. Dean, M. Dean)

Please Gimme My Publishing|EMI Blackwood Music, Inc. (BMI)/EMI April Music, Inc.|Carter Boys Music (ASCAP)/Swizz Beats|Universal Tunes, a division of Songs of Universal (SESAC)/Papa George Music (BMI)

Produced by Swizz Beatz for Swizz Beatz Productions

Co-Produced by Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions

Additional production by Ken Lewis

Recorded by Noah Goldstein at Tribeca Grand Hotel, NYC and (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

Mixed by Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions at (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

Additional vocals: Swizz Beatz, Acapella Soul

[NFP: Kanye West, Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean]

“Made in America” feat. Frank Ocean

(K. West, S. Carter, S. Joseph, F. Ocean)

Please Gimme My Publishing|EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI)/EMI April Music, Inc.|Carter Boys Music (ASCAP)/Sham Joseph Publishing Designee (BMI)/Bug Music|Heavens Research (BMI)

Produced by Sham “Sak Pase” Joseph

Additional Production by Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions

Recorded by Noah Goldstein at (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

Mixed by Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions and Anthony Kilhoffer at (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

Violin: Laura Escudé

[NFP: Kanye West, Shawn Carter, Shama E. Joseph, Frank Ocean]

“Why I Love You” feat. Mr Hudson

(K. West, S. Carter, M. Dean, P. Cerboneschi, H. Blanc-Francard, T. Camillo, M. Sawyer)

Please Gimme My Publishing|EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI)/EMI April Music, Inc./Carter Boys Music (ASCAP)/Papa George Music (BMI)/EMI Unart Catalog Inc. (BMI)/Kama Sutra Music, Inc. (BMI)/Because Editions o/b/o itself, Headbangers Publishing, Motor Bass and Love Supreme

Produced by Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions and Kanye West for Very Good Beats/Hip Hop since 1978

Recorded by Noah Goldstein at Real World Studios, Wiltshire, UK and Barford Estate, Sydney, AU

Assisted by Mat Arnold

Mixed by Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions and Anthony Kilhoffer at (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

Cello: Chris “Hitchcock” Chorney

Cello arranged by Mike Dean

[NFP: Kanye West, Shawn Carter, Mike Dean, Philippe Cerboneschi, Hubert Blanc-Francard, Tony Camillo, Mary Sawyer]

“Illest MotherFawker Alive”

(K. West, S. Carter, M. Dean, J. Luellen, S. Mescudi)

Please Gimme My Publishing|EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI)/EMI April Music, Inc./Carter Boys Music (ASCAP)/Papa George Music (BMI)/Southside Publishing Designee|Songs of Mizay (BMI)/Elsie’s Baby Boy|Kobalt Songs Music Publishing (ASCAP)

Produced by Southside for Mizay Entertainment, Kanye West for Very Good Beats/Hip Hop since 1978 and Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions

Recorded by Noah Goldstein at Real World Studios, Wiltshire, UK

Assisted by Mat Arnold

Mixed by Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions at (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

Cello: Chris “Hitchcock” Chorney

Cello arranged by Mike Dean

Additional vocals: Kid Cudi, Bankulli and Aude Cardona

Kid Cudi appears courtesy of Universal Motown Records

[NFP: Kanye West, Shawn Carter, Mike Dean, Joshua “Southside” Luellen, Scott Mescudi]

“H•A•M”

(K. West, S. Carter, L. Lewis, M. Dean)

Please Gimme My Publishing|EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI)/EMI April Music, Inc./Carter Boys Music (ASCAP)/Kimani/Mizay Entertainment, Inc./Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI)/Copyright Control

Produced by Lexus “Lex Luger” Lewis for Mizay Entertainment, Inc.

Co-Produced by Kanye West for Very Good Beats/Hip Hop since 1978

Additional Production by Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions

Recorded by Noah Goldstein at Real World Studios, Wiltshire, UK and (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

Assisted by Mat Arnold

Mixed by Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions at (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

Cello: Christopher “Hitchcock” Chorney

Cello arranged by Mike Dean

Additional vocals by Aude Cardona and Jacob Lewis Smith

Creative Direction: Riccardo Tisci

[NFP: Kanye West, Shawn Carter, Lexus Arnel Lewis, Michael Dean]

“Primetime”

(K. West, S. Carter, E. Wilson, R. Simmons, L. Smith, M. Reid)

Please Gimme My Publishing|EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI)/EMI April Music, Inc.|Carter Boys Music (ASCAP)/Let The Story Begin Music Publishing/Chrysalis Songs (ASCAP)/Universal Music Publishing (ASCAP)/Songs of Universal Inc. (BMI)

Produced by NO ID for Rich Daily Since ‘71

Recorded by Noah Goldstein at (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

Mixed by Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions at (The Mercer) Hotel, New York

[NFP: Kanye West, Shawn Carter, Ernest Wilson, Russell Simmons, Lawrence Smith, Maureen. Reid]

“The Joy” feat. Curtis Mayfield

(K. West, S. Carter, C. Mayfield, P. Phillips, S. Mescudi, J. Cameron, J. Zachary)

Please Gimme My Publishing|EMI Blackwood Music Inc. (BMI)/EMI April Music, Inc.|Carter Boys Music (ASCAP)/Soul Brother #1 (ASCAP)/Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI)/Universal Music-Careers (BMI)/The Numero Group (BMI)

Produced by Pete Rock for Soul Brother #1 Productions and Kanye West for Very Good Beats/Hip Hop since 1978

Additional Production by Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions and Jeff Bhasker

Recorded by Anthony Kilhoffer at Avex Recording Studio, Honolulu, HI

Assisted by Gaylord Holomalia and Christian Mochizuki

Mixed by Mike Dean for Dean’s List Productions

Keyboards, Bass: Mike Dean

Additional vocals: Kid Cudi, Charlie Wilson and Pete Rock

Kid Cudi appears courtesy of Universal Motown Records

[NFP: Kanye West, Shawn Carter, Curtis Mayfield, Peter Phillips, Scott Mescudi, John Cameron, John Zachary]