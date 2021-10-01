YM Forever: Drake Gives Lil Wayne His Birthday Roses At Private Dinner [Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Wayne celebrated his birthday this week with friends and family. During the festivities, Drake makes sure to put respect and even more love on Weezy’s name.

As spotted on Rap-Up Magazine Lil Tunechi made it to see another year. In honor of his special day his circle hosted a private dinner for him in Miami. In video captured by Young Money Records president Mack Maine, Drizzy made a heartfelt toast to his mentor and friend. “I still to this day get nervous speaking about this man because at the end of the day, as much of a brother and a mentor as he is to me, he’s still like my idol and still somebody who puts me in a place where when I start thinking about him, I start thinking about my family and all the things that could’ve went a different way,” he said as Wayne stood close by on the other side of the dinner table.

Champagne Papi went on to make it clear that he wouldn’t be here without Wayne’s stamp. “They’ll never be anybody who walks this earth that’s like you,” he continued. “We literally have no existence if it’s not for you… None of us without you. I just want you to take that in. All these human beings out here, we have nothing without you. And we love you so much. I’ll do anything for you.” Drake also contributed to the ambiance with customized bandannas that had difference phrases such as “Best Rapper Alive” and “Weezy”.

