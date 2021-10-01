You Care: Kanye & Kim Kardashian Spotted Having Dinner

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are actually going to be co-parenting the proper way as they seem to still be on good terms.

According to Page Six the couple formerly known as Kimye was spotted leaving Nobu Malibu after sharing dinner with Tracy and Ray Romulus.

“At the end of the evening, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star got into the same car as the Yeezy designer, with West in the driver seat and Kim taking the passenger seat and their pals in the back.”

Well, at least they still get along even if it’s only for business. Tracy Romulus is the chief marketing officer of KKW Brands.

While the former couple, allegedly, have been separated for quite some time, Kim Kardashian attended Kanye’s Donda listening events because, well, she’s not one to pass up an opportunity to be in the limelight. Also, probably because she still supports her husband’s career. Kim for her part is looking to rebrand herself as she moves on with her life, but still does go by “West” because, well, why not?

“Kim’s decision to rebrand has nothing to do with dropping the W in KKW since she has not changed her legal name and still goes by West,” an insider told us. “It has been in the works for awhile, and Kanye actually helped Kim to come up with the new brand name.”

Should be interesting to see how things progress from here but at least they’re still on good terms.