Rick Ross’ Twitter Hacked By 50 Cent Imposter

Rick Ross Twitter Hacked

Although they’ve had a war of words before, someone posing to be 50 Cent hacked into Rick Ross’ Twitter account this weekend.

The hacker took over the social media account and changed the account’s name and background to that of 50 Cent.

The initial hacked tweet began with a replica of 50 Cent’s tweet,

“I want to impact peoples lives more. I created a new goal for my self, I want to feed a billion people in Africa over the next 5 years.”

After continuting to repeat several of Fif’s tweet, the hacker published,

“This has been an entertaining social experiment. You all took the bait, got riled up and for what? To retweet and get up in arms…about two rap heavyweights in their won right that don’t give a F**K about none of y’all.”

The account has since been taken hold of again by Rozay, but not before the tech savvy demon finished with,

“And if you think 50 Cent really has the mental capacity and/or time to hack a Twitter account, you’re even more gullible. Good night robots.”

50 Cent had no comment about the incident, and a Maybach Music Group representative clarified that