Chris Brown, Meagan Good Added To Cast Of ‘Think Like A Man’ Movie [Full Cast Revealed]

Chris Brown, Meagan Good And Terrence J Added To The Cast Of Steve Harvey’s “Think Like A Man” Adaptation

Some big names have been added to the lineup for the movie, Think Like A Man adapted from Steve Harvey’s best-selling book, Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man.

The book is actually incorporated into the film as the storyline revolves around women taking heed to Steve’s advice and causing a stir in their relationships.

R&B sensation Chris Brown, TV Host and actor, Terrence J and the beautiful screen star, Meagan Good are joining some heavy starpower already slated to be in the film. We won’t even tell you all the names, click the numbers and see for yourself.

