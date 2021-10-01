Meek Mill “On My Soul,” Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid “Feelin’ Like Tunechi” & More | Daily Visuals 10.1.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

On Friday, October 1, Meek Mill released his latest project, Expensive Pain, and to accompany his fifth album release, the Philadelphia rapper dropped some new visuals for one of the album’s standout cuts.

In his latest video for “On My Soul,” Meek showcases his love of dirt bikes and motorcycles while using a collage of footage from his youth to his time in the studio with the likes of Bobby Shmurda and Swizz Beatz. One of Meek’s rules to be in the studio is to wear jewelry because there was enough ice in the studio to make the temperature drop a few degrees. Geez!

Elsewhere Lil Wayne makes a rare video appearance and for the clip to “Feelin’ Like Tunechi,” Weezy links up with Rich The Kid to kick it on the ave before being questioned about police about his whereabouts.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Meek Mill, Ne-Yo, and more.

MEEK MILL – “ON MY SOUL”

LIL WAYNE & RICH THE KID – “FEELIN’ LIKE TUNECHI”

NE-YO – “WHAT IF”

MEEK MILL – “HATE ON ME”

MINUE GRAVITY & CHANEL WEST COAST – “YEA, YEA, YEA”

SAUCE GOHAN – “I’M BACK”

POPCAAN – “SUPERIOR”