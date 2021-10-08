Foot Locker Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With ‘Flow Original’ Collection

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We swear that Foot Locker drops something new for every season, every culture, and every aspect of life at this point, but we ain’t mad in the slightest.

This time around the OG sneaker store is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a new collection dubbed “Flow Original” which will feature pieces designed by some of LatinX’s hottest designers, professionals, and sneakerheads in the game.

In a press release Foot Locker explained “‘Flow Original’ is another step in Foot Locker’s continued support of the LatinX community. Through its Home Grown platform, Foot Locker continuously highlights the positive impact LatinX vendors, artists, designers and more have on the communities in geos across America.”

Participants of the “Flow Original Clase ’21” include the likes of Christian Vásquez, founder of Famous Nobodys clothing brand. Evelyn Escobar (no relation to Pablo “El Patron” Escobar), founder of LA-based intersectional women’s Hike Clerb, which is also a non-profit organization that equips Black, Indigenous, and women of color with tools, resources and experiences to collectively heal in nature. Rachel Gomez founder of Viva La Bonita which is a women’s street brand that emphasizes the empowerment of Latina’s across the board.

Those are just a few names that we’re proud are a part of the Flow Original project. This is especially dope given that Foot Locker could’ve gone the conventional route and just chosen big name Latino celebrities and music artists, but instead went with people that are grinding and bubbling on the low to build up their brands.

Attire from the collection include shorts, hoodies, and windbreakers that are sure to be a hit in the barrio and can be found now on the Foot Locker website.

Will you be copping any of the Flow Original collection? Let us know in the comments section below.