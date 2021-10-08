Kelis “Midnight Snacks,” Yo Gotti “For The Record” & More | Daily Visuals 10.8.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been quite some time since Kelis’s “Milkshake” brought all the boys to her yard but is her “Midnight Snacks” capable of bringing them back to her front door?

We’re not sure but that isn’t stopping her from giving it the old college try and in her latest visuals to “Midnight Snacks” the OG singer tempts viewers with a buffet of deserts that were seductively presented as she let honey pour through her more than willing hand. It was both weird and sexy. We can’t call it.

Yo Gotti meanwhile seems to be a wanted man and for his clip to “For The Record” takes to the desert to evade authorities and stunt in some heavy ice. That should keep him cool till the sun goes down.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Joyner Lucas & Ty Dolla $ign, Don Toliver, and more.

KELIS – “MIDNIGHT SNACKS”

YO GOTTI – “FOR THE RECORD”

JOYNER LUCAS & TY DOLLA $IGN – “LATE TO THE PARTY”

DON TOLIVER – “WAY BIGGER”

KOFFEE – “WEST INDIES”

SADA BABY – “RE ROCK”

LIL SPOOKI FT. DUKE DEUCE – “TWINKLE LITTLE STAR”