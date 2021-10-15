HHW Tech Review: Razer’s Wolverine V2 Chroma Is The Best Pro-Level Controller For The Xbox Series X

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

There are plenty of “pro-level controllers” out there to choose from, each offering gamers different customizable options to give them an advantage and take their gaming to another level. Razer, who is no stranger in that market, is back with the Wolverine V2 Chroma, and it’s exceptional.

Razer first introduced the Wolverine V2 in 2020, and it was well-received. The video game accessory company is upping the ante with the slightly updated Wolverine V2 Chroma that adds four additional customizable triggers on the rear of the controller plus its signature Chroma RGB lighting. So is it worth the $150 price tag? Absolutely.

Checks All of The Boxes

Razer takes an already beautiful designed controller and makes it sexier with Wolverine V2 Chroma with the RGB lighting. Thanks to lighting changing during your gaming sessions, the controller is a sight to behold in your hands, especially while playing your favorite games on PC or Xbox Series X.

We were also impressed with how light the controller feels. Most of the weight is distributed to the controller’s center, allowing the grips to feel lighter, even more so than the standard Xbox Series X controller, which is a great controller in its own right. Speaking of the grips, they stay cool, allowing for an insanely comfortable gaming session and giving you the peace of mind the controller will never slip out of your hands, even during moments of frustration.

Sticking with the feel, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma features “Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons,” and it’s honestly a unique button pressing experience. The previous iteration of the Wolverine V2 featured similar buttons, but what sets them apart is that Razer designed the button presses to be faster while requiring less actuation than your standard controller. Razer claims the Wolverine V2 Chroma offers up to “40% faster actuation” than other controllers.

While we don’t know that for a fact, we can say that the buttons on the Wolverine V2 Chroma feel snappier than the buttons on the standard Xbox Series X controller of Turtle Beach’s Recon Controller. It’s quite a satisfying feeling when pressing the buttons and hearing and feeling the click simultaneously. It’s a clutch feature that works well playing fast-paced games that require quick button presses.

Another feature we loved on the Wolverine V2 Chroma is are analog thumbsticks. Both feel smooth while making rotations and quickly snap back to the center when not in use. You also don’t have to worry about the thumbsticks getting stuck to the edge that could obstruct movement, thanks to the plastic ring on each thumbstick allowing for free gliding movement.

As with all pro-level controllers, the Wolverine V2 Chroma features removable thumbsticks. Both thumbsticks feature a magnetic attachment system for the caps allowing for a quick and easy swap, especially if you throw on the thumbstick with a taller concave to give you more accuracy while playing your favorite first-person shooter.

The D-Pad on the Wolverine V2 Chroma is slightly raised and features a circular design that gives gamers the ability to perform those pesky diagonal inputs easier. Like the buttons, the D-Pad also features faster actuation and tactile feedback that feels amazing.

On top of the controller, you will find the standard left and right bumper buttons that players will notice feel very hollow when pressed. Behind those are two trigger buttons that can be individually locked, activating Hair Trigger Mode by flipping the switch located in the back that cuts the travel distance of each trigger in half. It’s a feature that comes in handy when playing shooters or any other game that requires rapid inputs. If you’re playing a racing game like Forza, you should leave it at full travel distance for more precision while driving. The fact gamers can adjust this on the fly is incredibly clutch.

The Wolverine V2 Chroma also features six fully customizable multi-function buttons that gamers can adjust to suit their play styles. At the top of the controller are two easy to reach mini bumpers and on the back are four more customizable triggers that users cannot remove. At first, they do feel a bit weird, and you may find yourself accidentally pressing them, but over time you don’t even notice the triggers at all. The user can remap each button through the companion app that we also found straightforward to use.

The Wolverine V2 Chroma also features a dedicated button located under the share button that allows players to adjust the sounds on headsets attached to the controller via the headphone jack. It’s advantageous because you don’t have to exit the game to make those adjustments. Instead, you can raise or lower the volume through the controller.

Few Setbacks

Our biggest issue with this controller is that it’s wired, but we understand that Razer had to go the wired route to achieve the low latency. We wish we could get a wireless option for this controller, but again, the wire (which is removable) doesn’t doom this controller.

As mentioned above, the triggers on the back feel weird, and you will find yourself accidentally pressing them, but after continued use, you won’t realize those buttons are there. We do wish Razer could have better positioned them or possibly made the triggers smaller.

The $150 price tag might also rub gamers wrong, with many probably saying for that price, the controller should be wireless, and for the most part, we agree.

Final Verdict

The standard Xbox Series X controller isn’t a technological masterpiece like PS5’s DualSense controller, but it does feel great to use. Razer gives Microsoft’s next-gen console a controller that doesn’t outshine the DualSense or offer haptic controls but provides gamers on the console an enjoyable experience. It also takes their game to another level with extra buttons that are not just fancy-looking placeholders.

The controller also looks GOOD, which is just as important. The RGB Chroma lighting is a great touch, and gamers will find it themselves picking up the Wolverine V2 Chroma a lot more than their standard Xbox Series X controllers. While we think the $150 price tag is steep for a wired controller, we understand the tradeoff to have better latency and responsiveness.

With that said, Razer’s Wolverine V2 Chroma is the best WIRED controller for the Xbox Series X and should be in any hardcore gamer’s controller collection.

Head over to Razer’s website to scoop one up.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Controller