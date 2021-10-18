RIP: Colin Powell Dies Of Covid-19 Complications

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Colin Powell, the first Black Secretary of State, has passed away. He was 84.

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19,” wrote the Powell family on Facebook.

Powell was born in Harlem but grew up in The Bronx and a proud son of Jamaican immigrants. Despite his modest upbringing he rose up the ranks in the military after serving in Vietnam to becoming the first African-American chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush, where he developed a reputation for always bring the truth to power, regardless of if they disagreed with him or not.

Although Powell was a Republican, he was lauded by members of all parties due to his integrity, infallibility and steadfast defense of democracy.

Added Powell’s family, “we have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.” All facts.

Rest in powerful peace Colin Powell.

This story is developing.