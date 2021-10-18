Song Cry: Jay-Z To Take The Stand During Cologne Deal Gone Bad Lawsuit

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z will have to defend his good name in a court of law. A smell goods company is accusing him of finessing them out of a check.

As spotted on Page Six Hov is being sued for a deal that apparently turned sour for both parties. Back in 2013 he partnered with Parlux Fragrances to make his official entry into the beauty business with his Gold Jay-Z cologne. According to the documentation the expression performed well within the first 12 months of release but apparently started to tank afterwards.

The distributor attributes the underwhelming performance due to his lack of celebrity support. Parlux says he agreed to make a minimum of six appearances to promote the product but failed to make any which including a signing at Macy’s, a cover story for WWD and a slot on Good Morning America. Their relationship became even more strained when the company commissioned Jacob The Jeweler to make $20,000 dollar versions of the bottles with gold caps and gold drizzled on the exterior. “Mr. Carter rejected all of them and kept the prototype,” court papers say. Their legal team also alleges that he kept the $2 million royalty payment and 300,000 stock shares in Perfumania.

In 2016 Parlux filed paperwork seeking over $20 million dollars in damages. Fast forward to 2021 the case is finally going to trial with the jury selection starting on Monday, October 18. While Jay-Z did participate in a video disposition Judge Andrew Borrok has requested he attend court in person and “do this the old-fashioned way.” Carter is also countersuing claiming he is still owed $2.7 million from the deal.