Lil Nas X Honored With His Very Own Day In The City of Atlanta For His “Artistic influence & Transformative Influence”

Lil Nas X keeps on winning and giving his haters a reason to be mad.

The city of Atlanta awarded the “Industry Baby” rapper his very own day. TMZ reports the honor was bestowed upon Lil Nas X for his “artistic influence and transformative influence”… mostly through his super-popular songs.” The special ceremony went down at The Gathering spot in Northwest Atlanta. He was presented with a plaque with a proclamation from city councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown, Atlanta’s first openly Black LQBTQ+ council member.

Billboard reports that Brown praised Nas X for his “considerable impact” on the LGBTQ community through his music in a passionate speech.

“He has made a considerable impact on the LGBTQ community by reshaping how society accepts LGBTQ artists within the music industry and empowering others to break barriers and be more open, expressive, and personal through music and art. And Lil Nas X, I just wanna say you inspire me. I’m running to be the mayor of Atlanta. I would be the first LGBTQ mayor in the history of the city. And you inspire me, allow me to believe I can do it. So thank you.”

Lil Nas X was also praised for his charitable work as well. The rapper brilliantly uses the outrage he generates on social media to help causes he cares about. The Grammy award-winning artist used a fake baby registry ahead of the release of critically acclaimed debut album Montero and raised money for HIV awareness organizations. According to Billboard, “The rapper has raised more than $100,000 for the Gilead COMPASS Initiative grantees, with Gilead pledging to match up to an additional $25,000 per grantee once the baby registry has closed.”

Take that Lil Boosie.

Notable guests on hand included Chloe Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Miss Lawrence.

Since dropping “Old Town Road” and the even more infectious remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, the Georgia native has proven time and time again that he is not a one-hit-wonder. He has won two Grammy Awards and became the first openly gay rapper to receive 7 Grammy nominations.

Congrats to Lil Nas X.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty