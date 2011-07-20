Big Sean Doing Mixtape With Curren$y and Wiz Khalifa

Big Sean Announces Mixtape With Curren$y and Wiz Khalifa

Taylor Gang and Jets fans that have been waiting for a sequel to Curren$y and Wiz Khalifa’s 2009 How Fly mixtape may not have to wait much longer.

Although, the wait might come with a new addition to the collabo mixtape, as G.O.O.D. Music artist Big Sean recently announced that he’ll be joining Curren$y and Wiz in a joint mixtape.

Around the 5:30 mark in the video interview posted below, Sean somewhat spills the beans on a group project he’s working on.

“I’m working on a secrect big project thats probably gonna come out in the next like couple weeks with me and two other guys in hip-hop that are just killing it right now,” Big Sean reveals.

Although, Sean didn’t name the artists he’s working with, that would explain the two new songs featuring Wiz, Spitta and Sean released the last couple of days.

Listen to the new songs posted below, and check out the Big Sean interview where he talked about the upcoming collab project.

Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y & Big Sean – “O.T.T.R” [Audio]

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/07/wiz-khalifacurreny-big-sean-o-t-t-r-1.mp3