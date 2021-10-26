HHW Gaming: Master & Dyanmic Brings Style To Gaming With First-Ever Gaming Headset

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The New York-based headphone company has ventured into the world of gaming.

Master & Dynamic wants to make gaming look good by introducing its first-ever gaming headset, the new MG20. The new headset keeps the brand’s signature sleek design while promising to sound just as good as it looks, thanks to 50mm Beryllium drivers supporting 7.1 surround sound that aim to supply the perfect atmosphere and immersion during your gaming sessions.

The MG20 also has Qualcomm aptX HD to help keep your music listening experience on point. AptX Low-Latency ensures your mobile gaming experience doesn’t experience any delays. A detachable boom microphone provides clear in-game chat, while an onboard mic array ensures the same for your Zoom or Windows Team Meeting calls.

Master & Dynamic promises users will get up to 22 hours of use out of a single charge as far as battery life. The on-head detection feature will help you conserve battery life by turning off the headset when not in use. The MG20 features Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. For PlayStation and PC owners, a wired version of the headset comes with a USB-A adapter.

A premium gaining headset experience will set you back some coins. Master & Dynamic’s MG20 cost $450 and will be available starting November 16.

We are very intrigued to see what else Master & Dynamic will come up with in the gaming realm.

Photo: Master & Dynamic / Master & Dynamic Gaming Headset