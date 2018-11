Common To Release New Album In November

Common Set To Release The Dreamer, The Believer On Warner Bros.

After making a switch from Geffen Records to Warner Bros. Records, rapper Common is set to release his new album this fall.

According to XXLmag.com, Common’s The Dreamer, The Believer will be released on November 22nd.

The album’s first single “Ghetto Dreams” featuring Queens rapper Nas and produced by No I.D., was released earlier this month.

The Dreamer, The Believer will be Common’s first album since his album Universal Mind Control was released on Geffen Records to mixed reviews in 2008.