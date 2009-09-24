Diddy Sued Over ‘Unforgiveable’

In the midst of promoting his new super-group, Dirty Money, Diddy, is facing yet another legal issue. As previously reported he was facing a copyright infringement lawsuit from a singer accusing the mogul of stealing his song, “I’m Just Getting Started” for a song titled “Just Getting Started” by Day 26. While that court case is still pending, Diddy’s finding himself the center of a lawsuit scandal concerning his signature cologne.

A glass artist from Pittsfield, Massachusetts is suing him for trademark violations based on the design of his “Unforgiveable” cologne bottle. The artist, Tom Patti, appeared in court Wednesday to try and settle the charges. While the icon was not there, a lawyer was there to represent him and told the Judge that their client was filming overseas.

The lawsuit states that Patti is a “world renowned artist” whose works have appeared in the Louvre and the Metropolitan museum. He created a design titled “Compacted Gray with Clear and Ribs” that bears a striking resemblance to Diddy’s ‘Unforgiveable’ bottle. According to the artist, Diddy and two of his designers, James Geger and Johan Liden, lifted the idea for the framework from his piece. The mogul’s lawyer refutes that claim and is adamant that neither Sean nor the designers ever saw the artwork.

Patti made an offer to settle the issue for a third of the wholesale sales which Diddy’s lawyer called “ridiculous”. A settlement was not reached and the next step in the case may be a trial. A date for the trial has not been set.

Patti’s artwork can be seen on the left and Diddy’s cologne can be seen on the right.