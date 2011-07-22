DMX Planning New Album and Reality Show “X-tended Family”

DMX Plans New Album and Reality Show

After serving an eight month prison sentence for violating his probation, rapper DMX is out of jail and ready to get back to work and planning to release his seventh album this fall.

“I’m gonna take it coast to coast, from New York to California,” X says of his album in a press release.

Along with a new album, the rapper is also planning a reality TV show with this family to be called “X-tended Family.”

While the show is still only in conceptual form, X plans to focus on his life as an artist as well as a father in the show.

He plans to unite his 10 children and bring them together for the first time during his reality show.

