Big Boi Debuts New Song

Sir Lucious Leftfoot a.k.a. the son of Chico Dusty but better known as Big Boi, gave fans a taste of what they’ve been missing with a new song. The ATL legend went live on Ustream late Wednesday night with Atlien from Straight From The A in the infamous Stankonia recording studios. His fellow Dungeon Family affiliate, Sleepy Brown, also made a quick cameo in the video before Leftfoot dropped the new track.

The song titled “For Your Sorrows” features George Clinton and Too Short. Big Boi admitted to leaking a snippet of the song earlier this year because he was so excited about the project.

“Right now what y’all bout to hear is “For Your Sorrows” off the album featuring George Clinton and Too Short, and I put a snippet out maybe six or seven months ago because I was so anxious to get it out there. Yeah we bout to do it right now, this is the world premiere. Y’all going to get a taste of the album. It’s done and it’s delicious. I can’t wait to give it to y’all.”

The UStream video of the “For Your Sorrows” debut is here:

His solo project, Sir Lucious Leftfoot: The Son of Chico Dusty, still does not have an official release date.