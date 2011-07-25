Goodie M.O.B. Releasing Reunion Album, Announces Title

Goodie M.O.B. Dropping New Album In Fall

As previously reported, Cee Lo recently announce that the Atlanta foursome, Goodie M.O.B. was rejoining forces for a new album. Now Lo is shedding even more light on the elusive LP, saying the new album entitled We Sell Drugs Too will is scheduled to hit shelves this fall.

The Lady Killer recently tweeted,

“Its official NEW GOODIE MOB ALBUM”WE SELL DRUGS TOO!” this fall!!!! Expect nothing more then the same thang!I know u gone love it:)”

This will mark the first Mob album featuring all four members since 1999’s World Party. In 2004, Khujo, Gipp and T-Mo released, One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show minus Cee Lo who departed from the group to establish himself as a solo artist.