Nikola Jokic’s Brothers & The Morris Twins Exchange Barbs On Twitter Following On-Court Dust-Up

The on-court kerfuffle between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris took an interesting turn of events on Twitter.

#NBATwitter was on one after Denver Nuggets all-star big man and reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic shoved the soul out of Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris. Jokic uncharacteristically and violently pushed Morris from behind after Morris intentionally fouled Jokic late in a Monday night matchup between the two teams.

The chippiness that saw Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler yelling at Jokic, “bring your a** to the back,” spilled onto social media after the game. Markieff’s twin brother, Marcus, hopped on Twitter, writing in a tweet, “Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTE,” sparking Nikola Jokic’s brother’s to create their own Twitter account hilariously named @JokicBrothers with no avi to respond.

“You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother! Your brother made a dirty play first. If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers,” their first-ever tweet read.

Understandably, being that people make parody accounts on Twitter all of the time, there was skepticism, but Mike Singer confirmed the account to be the actual Jokic brothers.

Following the Jokic brother’s tweet, a back and forth ensued on Twitter, with Marcus Morris eventually bowing out because his momma instructed him to do so. “Momma said don’t talk on social media no more! Well There you have it. I love you momma,” Morris tweeted.

The NBA has already punished those involved in the incident, suspending Jokic for one game, fining Markieff Morris $50,000 for his flagrant-2 foul. Jimmy Butler’s pockets also were touched, Butler was slapped with a $30,000 fine for “continuing to escalate the altercation.”

This is why we love the NBA.

Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Getty