Berner Talks New LP ‘Gotti’ & Working With The Family Of Late Mob Boss In New Interview

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Berner might be known as one of the leaders in the cannabis lifestyle space, but he’s still an active musician with dozens of releases under his belt as he preps a new release in Gotti. The talented visionary recently revealed in a new interview that he was able to secure unheard audio featuring the infamous John Gotti and much more.

In a sitdown with Variety, the Bay Area native discussed his sprawling discography, including the upcoming Gotti which will be a third of a trio of Mob-inspired albums following the projects, Russ Bufalino: The Quiet Don, and Paulie Cicero.

Berner explains that he’s using the Mob to illustrate his moves as a boss in the industry, but maintains his message and purpose remains positive at its core.

“Now, and I say this with all humbleness, I feel like I am truly a boss. Everything runs through me in one way or another. Now, I’m a positive guy, but I felt as if I was on my Mafia shit right now. In a positive way,” Berner explains.

The late DMX was featured on the aforementioned Russ Bufalino: The Quiet Don project and Berner explains how that experience went down.

“We reached out to him multiple times. Never gave up. One day we got a FaceTime from him saying he was doing the song, and he bodied it,” Berner said.”DMX sounded dynamic on that track, and I believe it was one of the last verses he cut.”

Berner also shares details of how he sat down and enjoyed lunch in New York with John Gott Jr., who gave the rapper his blessing to use his late father’s audio tapes from his trial and also using the Gotti namesake for the album.

Hip-Hop Wired added Berner’s “Draped Up” single featuring Future to our latest CRT FRSH update, which you can find here.

It is an amazing interview and the whole thing can be read by following this link.

—

Photo: Getty