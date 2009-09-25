Soulja Boy Disses Charles Hamilton For Getting Dropped From Interscope

It’s not the first time Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em and now free agent Charles Hamilton have gotten into it. It started with C Ham expressing how much he didn’t like getting his music compared to that of Soulja Boy. But that episode ended badly as did most episodes in the brief, mostly online, career of young Harlem rapper Charles Hamilton.

If you’ve never heard of Charles Hamilton that makes things that much more sad that he could get more fame getting dropped from a label and dissed for it than actually rapping.

Interscope Records is home to Eminem and Timbaland, but no longer home to Charles Hamilton. He freestyles which he just calls rappin cause he got it like that then Soulja Boy Disses ‘Em had this to say:

[Reading fans comments live] ‘You ended Charles Hamilton career tonight.’

I thought did that a long time ago.

Ouch.