HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ Quickly Fixes Overpowered Shotguns In Multiplayer

If you’re one of many players who experienced an overpowered shotgun while playing Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer, you’re suspicions were correct.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has only been out for a few weeks, so you should expect some kinks still need to be worked out in the game. One noticeable issue that has been bugging multiplayer players was how ridiculously powered shotguns were. Shotguns are extremely useful in close combat situations and don’t require much reload time, giving frequent shotgun users a slight advantage on the battlefield.

But, for some reason, in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the shotguns were too damn good, allowing players to take out the competition from a far distance and giving those players who use the guns an incredibly unfair advantage. A video montage titled the “most broken shotgun in COD history” showcased just how overpowered shotguns are in the game.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s developer Sledgehammer Games heard multiplayer enthusiasts’ cries and addressed the issue quickly. In a tweet, they announced they “nerfed” the shotgun with a gif of teenagers playing NERF guns with the caption “We’re’ here to perform a shotgun exorcism.”

Weapons being too powerful in multiplayer is not a rare occurrence. Weapons getting “nerfed” or powered down is a common occurrence in games. But, based on the reactions to this situation, this was very shocking to COD players. We are glad to see Activision and Sledgehammer Games were quick to correct the issue.

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty: Vanguard