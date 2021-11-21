Designer Driven: Virgil Abloh Is Designing A Mercedes Maybach

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Virgil Abloh is taking his talents back to the automotive industry. He is working on a limited-edition Mercedes Maybach.

Following last year’s cooperation which saw the iconic Mercedes-Benz G Class be reimagined, Virgil Abloh is back to write a second chapter into the storied history of Mercedes-Benz – this time with Mercedes-Maybach. The polymath artist, architect, creative director and fashion designer will collaborate with Mercedes-Benz Chief Design Officer, Gorden Wagener to create an electric show car. Unlike anything previously seen from Mercedes-Benz, the show car exemplifies the possibility of design that is untethered by existing blueprints, or production specifications.

Project MAYBACH coincides with 100 years since Karl Maybach and his father Wilhelm debuted the first Maybach W 3 with the ambition of presenting the “best of the best”, setting the wheels in motion for Mercedes-Maybach to become one of the most unique and exclusive automotive brands today. Staying true to that original ambition Mercedes-Maybach has remained a vehicle for creative exploration. Inspiring everyone from royalty and world leaders to dreamers, connoisseurs, and luminaries alike to look beyond the present and discover new roads of luxury design. Today, with Abloh, that journey sees the collaborative electric show car acting as an emblem for a new era of discovery.

Virgil detailed his enthusiasm in a formal press release. “The Maybach legacy celebrates exploration, pushing creativity to new places, living outside of the status quo. In this next phase we’re embracing these ideals and bringing the Mercedes Maybach heritage into the future, inviting the next generation to join in revering this icon,” he said. “Together we’re entering a new age of discovery.”

Project MAYBACH will be unveiled on December 1, 2021 at Art Basel in Miami Beach.

Photo: Mercedes-Maybach