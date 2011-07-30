Update: DMX Confirms Reality Show Is In The Works

DMX Reality TV Show In The Works

Although just last week a rep for DMX denied rumors that the troubled rapper isworking on a reality show, the same DMX rep is singing a different tune.

DMX’s long-time publicist Pam Pinnock, spoke with AllHipHop.com to clear up reports of a reality show saying:

“For the record I never stated there was not a reality show and I did not state there’s a disgruntle ex-girlfriend making these false reports,” Pam Pinnock told AllHipHop.com. “X called me a few days ago and confirmed he had agreed to work with a select few and asked that I work in conjunction with these individuals. “Last night, he called me again and requested that I clear up the rumors circulating that there is no reality show.”

Pinnock also stated that she had been out of the country and was unaware of any new projects the rapper was working on since his release from prison earlier this month.

“Yes, I am doing a reality show,” DMX has stated, according to Pinnock. “The fact that there is indeed a reality show in the works,” added to AllHipHop.com. “[DMX has made a] decision to take a step back and reevaluate who’s phony and who’s fake in the DMX compound. “In the coming weeks DMX will make an official announcement as to who stays and who goes as he makes his rounds in the hip hop community and we can all watch as the king of hip hop reclaims his crown.”

We can’t co-sign that “king of hip hop” title, but a DMX reality show should be interesting.

We’ll check back on this story once an official announcement is made.