Jay-Z And Timbaland Sued $5 Million For “Big Pimpin” Beat [Video]

The legal battle over a sample used in Jay-Z’s hit single “Big Pimpin’” continues in court, as a lawsuit has been filed against the rapper and producer Timbaland.

Ahab Joseph Nafal filed a $5,000,000 lawsuit for not receiving the proper royalties for his song being sampled.

The lawsuit revolves around the use of the song “Khosara, Khosara,” which Timbaland sampled in Jay-Z’s 2000 hit single “Big Pimpin’.”

Lawyers argued that “Khosara, “Khosara” was created in 1957 and was governed by the 1909 Copyright Act and not the 1976 Copyright Act.

While the lawsuit has been in process for awhile, the lawsuit was dismissed in 2007 because Nafal failed to join all individuals with rights to the composition in the lawsuit.

Peep the video below to hear the original version and let us know if you think Nafal should get his money.