CLOSE
Home > Chris Brown

Chris Brown Reveals Cover For “Boy In Detention” Hip-Hop Mixtape [Photo]

Leave a comment

Chris Brown Boy In Detention Cover

 

Chris Brown has revealed the cover for his upcoming Hip-Hop mixtape Boy In Detention.

The cover, drawn by artist Mina Kwon, features a drawing of Breezy with gold teeth while a scantily clad lady watches in the background.

As previously reported Brown announced on Twitter that he’d be dropping the debut rap project and was expecting criticism.


Boy In Detention drops August 5, check out the cover for the project below.

Boy In Detention , Chris Brown Boy In Detention Cover , Chris Brown Gold Teeth , Chris Brown Mixtape , Chris Brown Rapping , Chris Brown Releasing Hip-Hop Mixtape , Chris Brown Twitter , Chris Brown's Rap Mixtape

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close