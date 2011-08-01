Chris Brown Reveals Cover For “Boy In Detention” Hip-Hop Mixtape [Photo]

Chris Brown Boy In Detention Cover

Chris Brown has revealed the cover for his upcoming Hip-Hop mixtape Boy In Detention.

The cover, drawn by artist Mina Kwon, features a drawing of Breezy with gold teeth while a scantily clad lady watches in the background.

As previously reported Brown announced on Twitter that he’d be dropping the debut rap project and was expecting criticism.





Boy In Detention drops August 5, check out the cover for the project below.