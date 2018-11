Drake Shows Off Tattoo

Drake is showing off his first tattoo inspired by his annual October’s Very Own Festival.

The rapper who was rumored to say that he would never get ink, appeared at the OVO Fest in Toronto with a sketch of an owl on his shoulder.

The owl is the official symbol of his brand October’s Very Own.

Drizzy’s OVO tattoo was clearly visible after he took the stage with Lil Wayne.

Check it out below.

