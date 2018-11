Killer Mike Ft. Young Jeezy – “Go Out On The Town” Behind the Scenes

Mike Bigga was joined by Young Jeezy on the set of Mike’s “Go Out On The Town” video shoot.

The shoot took place over the course of three days and 3 Little Digs was on the scene to give us all a sneak peek.

Watch some behind the scenes footage below, and remember Killer Mike’s Ple3dge is out now.

Watch More Videos Here