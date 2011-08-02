Drake Says “Take Care” Is His Best Project Yet & “Headlines” Is Not The Best Track [Video]

Erika from Billboard caught up with Drake after his OVO Fest for some details on his awaited sophomore LP, Take Care.

Admittedly, he says the new single “Headlines” isn’t his best work on the project.

“By no means is it the best song on my album, it’s really just the song for this moment, right now,” Drake tells Billboard.com’s The Juice of his first single, “Headlines.” After blazing through one of his best shows at the 2nd Annual OVO Festival, in Toronto on Sunday (July 31), Drake talked to The Juice on “Headlines,” released the morning of OVO Fest, and said his sophomore album, “Take Care,” is his “best project.”

Continuing to speak on his album, Drake made sue to speak n the content of his album.

“I always try to put forth a song with a message. A lot of people pick their single by what’s the strongest song. I don’t really do that. I like to make sure that the content is very relevant to right now. “I want people to party to it but at the same time the fans, the people that care about my career, the people that follow me, will hear a message in it.”

Drake also spoke on why he believe this is his best project.