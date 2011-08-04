Jay-Z’s Manager Says “Watch The Throne” Will Not Leak

Despite a rumored leak of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s collaborative Watch The Throne, Jay’s manager assures no songs will slip through the digital cracks.

“It is not going to leak,” tweeted John Meneilly. This was a confident statement considering Kanye faced leaking issues close to his release of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

As precaution, the digital release date and physical release date were separated, with iTunes being on August 8th, and all other releases landing on August 12th.

Ye and Jay are also preparing to go on tour, which kicks off October 29th in Atlanta.

Do you think the album will be leaked?