Kanye West Joins Lady GaGa As Investor In Turtable.fm

Kanye West has joined Lady Gaga as one of several investors in Turntable.fm, an increasingly popular social network where users can upload and play songs for others.

According to Business Insider, ‘Ye and Lady Gaga join Union Square Ventures as investors in the site.

As investors, the artists contributed to a $7.5 million financing that took place last month at a $37.5 million valuation.

People have been questioning whether or not Turntable.fm’s business is legal.

Getting influential artists as investors might help smooth those waters as the site has increased daily.