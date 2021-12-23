The Lox Kick An Acapella Freestyle for New Kith x New York Knicks Collection

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since dismantling Dip Set in that now classic Verzuz battle last summer, The Lox have been getting their flowers all across the board and are now the latest rap group to get down with clothing brand, Kith (Dip Set was the last).

With Kith releasing a new New York Knicks collection for Christmas, they’ve enlisted the talents of the Yonkers OG’s to help hype their upcoming drop. Taking center stage at Madison Square Garden, The Lox kick an acapella freestyle with Kiss kicking things off with some hard bars like “They say them New York boys dribble too much/Will we make it or will we die? That’s a riddle to us.” After him Sheek and Styles kick their basketball themed verses with some impressive metaphors to have heads boppin’ and faces scrunching.

Pretty dope sh*t.

Check out the freestyle below and let us know if you’ll be copping any of Kith’s New York Knicks collection when it drops on Christmas Day.

F it. Let’s do one more Verzuz for the culture and peep the Dip Set freestyle for Kith from 2020 and let us know who you think got this latest round.