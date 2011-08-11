Kanye West Falls On Stage In Norway [Video]

Kanye West Falls On Stage

The quality of this video kind of sucks, but if you look closely, that’s Kanye West in the white hopping around on stage, and around the 1:20 mark he takes a tumble while performing “All The Lights” in Norway.

‘Ye got up and continued the show like the true professional that he is, but if you need some amusement this Thursday, this video is good for a quick laugh.

*Cues up “All Falls Down” in the Hip-Hop Wired office.

Watch More Videos Here