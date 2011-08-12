Birdman Confirms Lil Wayne, Drake Releasing Collaborative Album

Lil Wayne, Drake Collab LP In Works

A week after the release of the The Throne’s highly anticipated LP Watch The Throne, Cash Money CEO Bryan “Birdman” Williams is reporting that his top two artists Lil Wayne and Drake are working on a joint LP as well.

“Wayne and I recently talked about [the Weezy/Drake collabo album],” Birdman reported to xxlmag.com. “That’s definitely going to get done.”

Stunna was quick to dead comparisons between The Throne album, noting his twosome’s youth as a major difference.

“It’s older versus younger,” Baby said. “I listened to a few songs [off Watch The Throne] and it feels like an older feel to me. I think with Drake and Wayne, they young. They young cats. You got 23 and 28. Then you got Jay-Z and them, who are older and really on their way out the game. Then you got Wayne and Drake and them, who are still youthful to the game. So, it’s two different types of music all the way across the board.

Despite seemingly taking sly shots at Jigga and Kanye’s age, Birdman noted that the duos blueprint was a help to the game.

“But what they’re doing is great,” he continued. “I think it’s great for the game, great for the business, great for retail as a whole. I just think when Wayne and Drake get together is going to be something real special also because we more youthful.”