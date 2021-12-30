HHW Gaming: Snoop Dogg’s Seed Cordell Broadus Named Creative Director of New Gaming App Doge Dash

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The first-ever crypto gaming app, Doge Dash, is partnering with legendary rapper Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell Broadus.

Broadus, who ditched the football pads following his time at UCLA, is taking his talents to the world of gaming, becoming the creative director of Doge Dash, and will oversee the brand and visual aesthetic. The game is described as a Super Mario-inspired play-to-earn game developed by Grammy-nominated director and producer Paul Caslin.

In the game, players collect coins that will be added to their crypto wallets. Caslin hopes his game’s popularity will take off after partnering with Broadus.

“I know talent when I see it, and Cordell ticks all the boxes, young, dynamic, creative, and above all else talented. I do not doubt that Cordell will help shape the future of NFTs and crypto gaming culture. We are delighted to welcome him to the Doge Dash family,” Caslin said to Black Enterprise in a statement.

It would seem the union between Broadus and Doge Dash is a perfect fit being that he is heavy in the NFT space and is considered a specialist in the billion-dollar digital industry. He has already dropped numerous NFTs that have all sold out and holds 1 Bored Ape and 2 Mutant Apes. His dad, Snoop Dogg, is also in on the NFT and Crypto wave.

Broadus and his family helped launch Doge Dash on Christmas Day during the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers game at the conveniently renamed Crypto.com Arena. The company is looking to drop NFTs, merchandise, games, and shows.

We are very intrigued to see how this pans out.

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty