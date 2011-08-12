50 Cent Releasing “Street King” Energy Shots, Proceeds To Feed 1 Billion Children

50 Cent Releasing “Street King” Energy Shots

50 Cent is moving forward with plans to feed the hungry now that he’s announced his new line of energy shots with a goal of feeding 1 billion children.

Pure Growth Partners, a New York based company that conceives and markets consumer brands, is launching “Street King” an energy shot made in collaboration with the rapper, actor and entrepreneur.

50’s brand of shots are especially unique considering that he’s collaborated with Pure Growth Partners’ Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Clarke to ensure that with each one bought, a meal for a child in need will be purchased.

“50 Cent and I share a common vision: to address the world’s problems through smart and sustainable business models,” Clarke said in a statement. “With the rampant starvation in Africa and hunger afflicting children worldwide, we need socially responsible businesses that affect real change now more than ever. And Street King can set the bar for future generations to come.”

The team has a goal to feed 1 billion children during the next five years.

Speaking on his “Street King” shots, 50 released a statement saying,

“I’m inspired by [Clarke’s] vision and innovative approaches to tackling serious issues. It’s our mission with Street King to really change children’s lives around the world.”

“Street King” will launch nationwide in September and feature Orange Mango and Grape varieties for $2.49 to $2.99.

The energy shot contains 100 percent natural flavors, no artificial colors and is made with a natural source of caffeine, which is derived from coffee beans.

Each 2.5-ounce shot contains an amount of caffeine that is comparable to a cup of coffee, but contains zero carbohydrates, calories and sugar. Street King’s Grape variety also is fortified with vitamins and gingko biloba.