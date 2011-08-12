Drake Spotted At Serena Williams Tennis Match [Photos]

Is Drake Dating Serena Williams?

Not to feed into the rumor mill, but the worldwide web has it’s panties in a bunch over Drake’s friendship/relationship (or whatever you want to call it) with tennis star Serena Williams.

Just last night Drake was spotted in his hometown Toronto, Canada cheering on Serena during a Rogers Cup tournament tennis match, and the couple was photographed together following the match.

This isn’t the first time Drizzy and Serena were seen together, previous reports stated the two were recently seen vacationing and playing tennis together in South Florida.

If Drake and Serena are Hollywood’s newest couple, we’re not mad at Drizzy at all.

Check out some pics of the two together and photos from Serena’s tennis match last night on the next pages.

