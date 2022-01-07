Nike Sues Lululemon For Patent Infringement Over Mirror Fitness Device

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It seems like all of a sudden Nike is getting lawsuit happy these days as they’re once again going to court to sue athletic apparel retailer Lululemon for patent infringement, but this time it isn’t over a sneaker silhouette.

According to CNBC, Nike has filed a patent infringement against Lululemon over their at-home Mirror fitness device and related mobile applications, saying that Lululemon bit the idea that they’ve been cultivating for decades.

“Nike claims that in 1983, it invented and filed a patent application on a device for determining a runner’s speed, distance traversed, elapsed time and calories expended. It has also since launched a range of popular mobile apps such as Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club.”

Really? Since ’83? Nike didn’t even come up with the air bubble midsole till the 90’s! Just sayin.’

Apparently, Nike feels that Lululamon is infringing on a number of fitness equipment patents by the sale of their wall mounted device, Mirror. For those that don’t know, Mirror guides users through a variety of high-intensity cardio classes and other exercises in the comfort of their own home. With the way people are avoiding the gym these days due to the pandemic that never ends, Mirror is probably turning a pretty penny these days and Nike wants it to stop.

Lululemon bought Mirror for a cool $500 million in 2020 at the height of the pandemic shutting down gyms and having people relegated to working out from home. Nike notified Lululemon this past November 3rd of the alleged infringement, but Lululemon dismissed Nike’s claims. Now Nike is taking them to court over the matter.

“A spokesperson for Lululemon said in an emailed statement, “The patents in question are overly broad and invalid. We are confident in our position and look forward to defending it in court.”

The lawsuit comes on the heels of Lululemon suing Peloton in their own patent lawsuit over the designs of its sports bras and leggings. Though Peloton is denying the claim, Lululemon is still seeking damages and other monetary relief.

The sports apparel game is as cutthroat as the sneaker reselling game these days. Just sayin.’