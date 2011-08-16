Jay-Z And Kanye West Announce New Opening Date For “Watch The Throne” Tour



Jay-Z and Kanye West are announcing a new opening date for their Watch The Throne tour.

As previously reported, Jay and Ye were scheduled to kick off the tour October 29 in Atlanta.

Now however, the pair will open a day earlier than expected at a second Atlanta show on October 28.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, Jay-Z and Kanye will perform that Friday at Phillips Arena for their very first show.

The concert kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and tickets for the new date go on sale at 10 a.m. August 19 via Ticketmaster and www.livenation.com.

All ticket purchases come with a digital copy of Watch The Throne.

Tickets are priced from $59.50-$250.