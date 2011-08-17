CLOSE
J. Cole Announces Headline Tour: “Cole World…World Tour”

J. Cole Announces World Tour

J.Cole, is announcing his first ever world tour kicking off August 23rd in Vancouver.  Titled Cole World…World Tour, the event comes on the heels of his much buzzed about debut album, Cole World: The Sideline Story out September 27th.

The mostly self-produced album is propelled by the lead single “Work Out,” for which the video premiered August 15th on BET.

The next single up will be the Brian Kidd produced smash, “Can’t Get Enough” featuring Trey Songz.  For the upcoming “Can’t Get Enough” video, audiences can expect a sultry, beautiful production shot on the picturesque beaches of Barbados.

Excited to see this Roc Nation phenom in concert?

Check out Cole’s “Cole World…World Tour” dates below.

COLE WORLD…WORLD TOUR
August 23rd Vancouver, BC (Vogue)
August 25th Edmonton, AB (Edmonton Events Centre)
August 27th Calgary, AB (Flames Central)
August 30th Saskatoon, SK (Odeon Theatre)
August 31st Winnipeg, MB (Garrick Center)
September 3rd Toronto, ON (Sound Academy)
September 6th London, ON (Music Hall London)
September 7th Montreal, QC (Club Soda)
September 10th Orlando, FL (The Beacham Theatre)
September 11th Miami, FL (Revolutions)
September 14th Houston, TX (Warehouse Live)
September 15th New Orleans, LA (House of Blues)
September 16th Dallas, TX (Southside Music Hall)
September 17th Austin, TX (Emos)
September 19th Denver, CO (The Ogden)
September 20th Albuquerque, NM (Sunshine Theater)
September 21st Phoenix, AZ (The Venue)
September 22nd Los Angeles, CA (Club Nokia)
September 23rd San Francisco, CA (Regency)
September 29th Winston Salem, NC (Winston Salem State University)
October 2nd Atlanta, GA (Tabernacle)
October 4th Cleveland, OH (House of Blues)
October 6th Kalamazoo, MI (Kalamazoo State Theatre)
October 7th Detroit, MI (Royal Oak)
October 8th Milwaukee, WI (The Rave)
October 9th Chicago, IL (House of Blues)
October 12th Philadelphia, PA (Electric Factory)
October 13th Charlotte, NC (Fillmore)
October 14th Norfolk, VA (Old Dominion University)
October 15th Elizabeth City, NC (Elizabeth City State University)
October 16th Myrtle Beach, SC (House of Blues)
October 19th Washington, DC (Fillmore)
October 20th Baltimore, MD (Sound Stage)
October 21st Albany, NY (Armory)
October 22nd Worcester, MA (Palladium)
October 23rd Providence, RI (Lupo’s)
October 25th New York, NY (Best Buy Theatre)
October 31st Liverpool, UK (Echo Arena/TinieTempah UK Arena Tour)
November 1st New Castle, UK (Metro Radio Arena/TinieTempah UK Arena Tour)
November 2nd Glasgow, UK (SECC/TinieTempah UK Arena Tour)
November 4th London, UK (O2 Arena/TinieTempah UK Arena Tour)
November 5th Bournemouth, UK (BIC/TinieTempah UK Arena Tour)
November 6th Birmingham, UK (LG Arena/TinieTempah UK Arena Tour)
November 7th Manchester, UK (MEN Arena/Tinie Tempah UK Arena Tour)
November 8th Cardiff, UK (Motorpoint Arena/ Tinie Tempah UK Arena Tour)
November 11th London, UK (Electric Ballroom)
November 12th Birmingham, UK (Institute)
November 13th Cardiff, UK (Solus)
November 14th South Hampton, UK (University)
November 17th Glasgow, UK (ABC)
November 18th Liverpool, UK (Academy)
November 19th Sheffield, UK (Academy)
November 20th Manchester, UK (Academy 2)
November 22nd Cambridge, UK (Junction)
November 24th Bristol, UK (Academy)
November 26th Norway (Waterfront / UEA)
November 30th Brussels, Belgium (VK*)
December 1st Amsterdam, Holland (Melkweg)
December 2nd Germany (TBD)
December 3rd Copenhagen, Denmark (VEGA)
December 4th Malmo, Sweden (Babel)
December 6th Gothenburg, Sweden (Parken)
December 7th Stockholm, Sweden (Nalen)
December 8th Oslo, Norway (Rockefeller)
December 10th Berlin, Germany (TBD)
December 12th Paris, France (La Cigale)
