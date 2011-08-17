J. Cole Announces Headline Tour: “Cole World…World Tour”

J. Cole Announces World Tour

J.Cole, is announcing his first ever world tour kicking off August 23rd in Vancouver. Titled Cole World…World Tour, the event comes on the heels of his much buzzed about debut album, Cole World: The Sideline Story out September 27th.

The mostly self-produced album is propelled by the lead single “Work Out,” for which the video premiered August 15th on BET.

The next single up will be the Brian Kidd produced smash, “Can’t Get Enough” featuring Trey Songz. For the upcoming “Can’t Get Enough” video, audiences can expect a sultry, beautiful production shot on the picturesque beaches of Barbados.

Excited to see this Roc Nation phenom in concert?

Check out Cole’s “Cole World…World Tour” dates below.