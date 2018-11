‘The Throne’ Sits Atop Billboard Charts

The much anticipated collaborative LP from Yeezy and Hov moved an estimated 436,079 copies in its first week in stores and on the net, and will debut on Billboard as the No. 1 album when the charts are released tomorrow.

According to the final numbers from HitsDailyDouble.com, the new duo moved 320,893 digital copies on top of 115,186 CDs.

This is Kanye’s fifth No. 1 album and Jigga’s 12th.

Catch up n*ggas!