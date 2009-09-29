Fabolous Announces New Reality Show

After clearing up allegations of being injured in a car accident, Fabolous is revealing plans to star in his own reality show. As previously reported Fab denied being in a car crash and clarified that he believes he was poisoned. The MC was rushed to the hospital after ,experiencing pain while driving but has since been released and assured fans through Twitter that he’s doing just fine.Now Fab is making a big announcement and confirmed rumors that he’s set to star in his own reality show.

He made his announcement through the best way he knows how, his @MyFabolousLife Twitter page. He tweeted the announcement Monday saying:

“Been shooting 4 a reality show 4 the last 2 days.. I know.. But no Ray J, Flavor Flav lookin 4 love Shyte.. Won’t b nicknamin no chicks…..”

He continued on and explained that the premise of the show would be to document his personal journey through fatherhood:

“I’m a new father, my son is 20 months and I’m still learning this father gig as I go.. So I’m tryin 2 balance that and being “Fabolous”. The show is based on da crazy, spontaneous, busy, traveling life of a entertainer & da loving, complicated, genuine journey of a new father.”

For the 280,000 plus people that make up his Twitter family, also known as his ‘Twiggas’, he also dished that they would somehow be involved with the process. The self proclaimed “trending topic startin lunatic” said:

“And somehow since the producers & backers of the show found out I’m a trending topic startin lunatic on twitter.. Twitter & my twiggas r in!”

No word on a name for the show but I’m sure Fab’s twiggas will be the first to know.