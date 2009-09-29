“The 50th Law” On Best Sellers List

“When the fear of death is gone, nothing can bother you, and nobody can stop you.”

From topping the album charts to topping literature, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson knows no bounds as his book The 50th Law hit the best sellers list.

Ranking in at No. 5, the book was written alongside Robert Green who was responsible for other literary works such as The 33 Strategies of War and The 48 Laws of Power.

Dropping September 8, The 50th Law provides detailed stories of the New York native’s life in the hood and his survival instincts as well as his million dollar boardroom meetings and approaches

The book maintains and supports the idea that any kind of adversity can be transformed into power. It is cites such historical figures as Moses, Dostoyevsky, Ingmar Bergman, Franklin Roosevelt, Oliver Sacks, the 14th-century Buddhist monk Kenko and 50 himself.

Andrew Franklin, the publisher of the book, spoke on Jackson, to Billboard, and how he has much more depth than just being a rapper and offers more than the gangsta talk.

“Those who dismiss 50 Cent as a gangster should rethink, his continued presence in the Forbes Rich List and entrepreneurial nous show there is a lot more to the man than his music, Franklin said in an interview. He added it was “not just an informed strategy” but also “an incredible story of survival, rehabilitation and upward mobility” from life in the ghetto to the boardroom. “The essential tenet of the book, inspired by 50’s experiences, is that your fears are a prison which hold you back-you should be yourself, fear nothing, focus on what you want and have no ‘Plan B.'”

On the music side, Jackson has continued his games and placed his crosshairs back on rapper Fat Joe. With his album, J.O.S.E. pt. 2 on the brink of coming out, 50 Cent released a video of himself being rushed to the hospital due to noise poisoning from listening to the album. Adding injury to insult, the whole album was allegedly leaked, via ThisIs50.com. http://www.thisis50.com/profiles/blogs/breaking-news-50-cent-rushed