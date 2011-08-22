Kreayshawn, White Girl Mob Diss Rick Ross [Video]

Kreayshawn & White Girl Mob Diss Rick Ross

Oakland rapper Kreayshawn, who is already dealing with issues surrounding her White Girl Mob group member V-Nasty’s use of the N-word, may have another problem on her hands.

During a freestyle for Philadelphia’s DJ Cosmic Kev, Kreayshawn rapped the line,“You tryin’ to play me like a boss? You faker than Rick Ross.”

Although the lyrics were an obvious diss to the Maybach Music rapper, Kreayshawn attempted to clear things up during a MTV interview, where she said:

“I feel like with anything, you’re painting a picture. “I’ve never, ever intentionally dissed anybody my whole career, and I don’t do that personally with friends either. “I’m not like a person to go against anyone or anything. So hey, no offense to you Rick Ross. “There’s no Rick Ross offensive things going on in there, even though it sounds like it.”

Though, Kreayshawn downplayed the diss on MTV, a video has surfaced, showing Kreayshawn, along with V-Nasty and her white girl crew discussing how they really feel about Ross:

“What I really wanted to say is Rick Ross is fake… wanksta,” she says. “Can Rick Ross find his package? I bet you $5 Rick Ross can’t find his package.” V-Nasty joined in saying: “What’s he gonna say, that he’s got bigger t*ts than Kreayshawn?”

Watch the White Girl Mob going in on Rick Ross below, and let us know what you think of this whole thing.

