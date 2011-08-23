Reebok Back: Chris Brown And Swizz Beatz Rock The Stage For Reebok In Vegas [Photos]

Chris Brown took over Las Vegas with Swizz Beatz for Reebok Classics’ PROJECT kick-off concert at the Moorea Beach Club at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino last night.

Joined by Funkmaster Flex, Swizz performed some of the his classic beats dating back to the Ruff Ryders era, before Chris Brown made a surprise appearance during his new track “Dance Like a White Girl.”

“Me and swizz rocked the hell out of the stage tonight and the REEBOK party! Performed dance like a white girl! Epic!”

Peep the page #’s below to see the two stars rocking Reeboks and doing what they do best!

