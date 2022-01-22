Ian Alexander Jr., Son Of Actress Regina King, Has Died

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We open this post equally with a wave of sincere condolences and a warning to the sensitive content within. According to reports, the son of actress Regina King has allegedly died of an apparent suicide.

LoveBScott.com was the first to report the news of the death of Ian Alexander Jr., King’s son from her previous marriage to record producer Ian Alexander Sr. While reps for King have yet to announce a cause of death, the award-winning actress delivered a statement to PEOPLE asking for privacy during this tough time.

From PEOPLE:

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King says in a statement sent to PEOPLE. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Alexander was King’s only child and was involved in music much like his father. Alexander appeared frequently with his mother at various industry events and the pair were extremely close as evidenced by their glowing words for one another across interviews and social media posts.

Hip-Hop Wired and the iOne Digital team offer our most sincere condolences to Regina King and Ian Alexander Sr.

Ian Alexander Jr. was 26.

—

Photo: Getty