Diddy Signs With Interscope

Sean “Diddy” Combs has signed with Interscope Geffen A&M, it was announced today by Jimmy Iovine, Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M. The new label deal will include all Diddy’s future music ventures and his upcoming album, Last Train To Paris, will be the first release on the new joint venture between Bad Boy Records and Interscope. The single “Love Come Down” will be serviced physically and digitally this week with a video, directed by Rage, to follow shortly.

Iovine spoke about the deal stating,

“Puff is a rare person in the music industry today, that can move the culture in many areas – fashion, TV, music – as well as making records. Whenever a free agent like him comes along, which is rare, you grab him.”

Diddy leaves Warner Music Group (WMG) imprint Atlantic Records after five years. The current Bad Boy roster and catalog will remain with Bad Boy’s WMG joint venture.

Diddy added,