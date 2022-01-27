Jaz-O Says He Gave Jay-Z The Gun He Used To Shoot His Own Brother

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of Jay-Z‘s most underrated and overlooked songs is 1997’s “You Must Love Me” in which he revealed that he actually shot his own brother over some jewelry and while we never got a full story behind that scenario, Jaz-O recently shed some light on that ordeal.

In an interview with DJ Vlad for VLAD TV, Jay-Z’s former partner-in-rhyme actually revealed that he was the man who gave Jay the gun that he used to clap his own brother. Confirming that Jay actually did shoot his own brother, Jaz does say “to be honest I don’t even think that he was aiming to like really hit him. In his defense, in all honesty, he just wanted give this ni**a a scare,” before revealing, “and it was my gun.”

In the song Jay-Z rapped “Runnin’ around in a circle, thinkin’ I’m assed out/hot gun burning my waist, ran straight to Jaz house,” and Jaz-O said that’s exactly what Jay did after shooting his brother saying Hov went there to drop off the gun after the incident. Though he knew he might’ve just possibly involved himself in a shooting, Jaz didn’t think twice about it because “he was my brother.”

That’s what friends are fooooor.

Check out the clip below and let us know your thoughts on the matter.