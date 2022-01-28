Woman Claims Chris Brown Drugged & Sexually Assaulted Her, Allegedly

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Brown is back in the news for allegedly engaging in rather heinous activity, so we must warn that the following may be triggering for some. A woman claims that the R&B singer drugged and sexually assaulted her, and she’s seeking $20 million in a new lawsuit.

TMZ obtained the lawsuit and pored over the shocking allegations against Brown. The Jane Doe says that she was a guest at a yacht party at Sean “Diddy’ Combs’ Star Island home in Miami, Fla. The woman, who works as a dancer and musical artist, wrote in the suit that the incident took place on Dec. 20, 2020.

More from TMZ:

In the docs, she claims she entered the kitchen with Chris, where he gave her a red cup with a mixed drink and they started talking. After he filled her cup a second time, she claims began to feel “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.”

According to the suit, the woman claims she also felt “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep” … and that’s when she says Chris led her into a bedroom while she was “drugged” and “half-asleep.”

In the docs, the woman claims Chris closed the bedroom door, barring her attempt to leave, removed her bikini bottoms and started kissing her. She says she mumbled for Chris to stop, but he persisted and raped her.

The woman claims Chris ejaculated inside her, jumped up and announced he was “done.”

The woman reportedly came forward after retaining the services of a pair of attorneys, who cited that she was afraid to mention the incident earlier because of embarrassment.

Chris Brown has yet to respond to the lawsuit so far.

Photo: Getty